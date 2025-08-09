Defence minister calls on Trump to end Gaza bloodshed

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has urged US President Donald Trump to help broker a peace deal in Gaza. He praised Trump for mediating peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia and expressed hope for similar leadership on Palestine. Asif stated that Palestinians suffering under Israeli attacks looked to Trump for lasting peace and a two-state solution. He added that ending Israeli atrocities would be a historic move remembered forever.

“President Trump’s role in brokering a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is commendable. There are indications that President Trump may facilitate peace between Russia and Ukraine. Earlier, a ceasefire between Pakistan and India was also made possible through… — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) August 9, 2025

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes across Gaza have killed at least 14 Palestinians since dawn, including nine seeking humanitarian aid. Health officials in Gaza reported deaths near food distribution sites and residential areas. Two people died near a Global Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) centre in southern Gaza, while six more were killed waiting for food near the Netzarim Corridor. Israeli strikes have worsened the hunger crisis caused by the blockade.

Global criticism continues to mount over Israel’s actions in Gaza, including plans to take control of Gaza City. Foreign ministers from several Western nations warned the move could breach international humanitarian law. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the plan, calling it an illegal escalation. Reports suggest the Israeli military intends to force civilians into restricted zones in southern Gaza, triggering panic among displaced Palestinians.

Human rights groups have raised alarms about conditions at aid sites and the role of US support. Doctors Without Borders called Israel’s militarised food distribution “institutionalised starvation.” US Senator Bernie Sanders accused the US of funding war crimes, stating that billions in aid were enabling the starvation and killing of Gaza’s children. He criticised American policy for supporting what he described as crimes against humanity.

Since the war began in October 2023, over 58,000 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 17,000 children. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli leaders over war crimes. The conflict has also led to more than 14,000 missing and nearly 140,000 injured. A proposed peace deal includes halting attacks, increasing aid, and releasing captives—but progress remains uncertain.