Germany freezes arms sales to Israel over Gaza takeover plan

Germany has condemned Israel’s plan for a full military takeover of Gaza and refused to export weapons that could be used there. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said it is unclear how Israel’s military action will achieve its goals. He announced that Berlin will suspend the export of military equipment intended for use in Gaza until further notice.

The Israeli plan has drawn widespread international criticism. Denmark urged Israel to immediately withdraw the takeover proposal, calling the move and its escalation of military operations wrong. Saudi Arabia also condemned the attempt, while the United Nations demanded Israel halt the plan immediately.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on Israel to reconsider, warning that the proposed action would lead to more bloodshed in Gaza. Turkey urged the global community to pressure Israel into dropping the plan. Australia also advised Israel to refrain from pursuing a military takeover.

The controversy follows the Israeli security cabinet’s approval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal for a military seizure of Gaza. Netanyahu told U.S. media he wants Israel to control all areas of Gaza for security reasons. However, he said Israel does not intend to govern Gaza and would hand it over to a civilian administration.

The international backlash highlights growing pressure on Israel over its Gaza policy. Critics warn the move could deepen the humanitarian crisis and fuel regional instability. Israel, however, maintains that control is necessary to ensure national security.