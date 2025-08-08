Fakhar Zaman’s Asia Cup fate hinges on fitness test

Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman will begin his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy next week. His participation in the Asia Cup will be decided after his medical test results are received. Sources said Fakhar contacted the PCB medical panel upon arriving in Pakistan. The panel recommended a series of medical tests to assess his fitness.

Fakhar’s rehab was initially scheduled to start this week. However, it was delayed due to his late return to the country. The new schedule will allow medical staff to monitor his recovery closely. The final decision on his Asia Cup inclusion will depend on the upcoming test results.

According to initial examination, Fakhar has a mild strain in the thigh of his left leg. The injury was identified during early assessments by the medical team. Such strains can affect running and batting performance, especially in high-intensity tournaments like the Asia Cup.

The left-handed batter had already missed Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies. He was ruled out due to a hamstring strain. This injury has raised concerns about his readiness for international competition. His rehab program aims to restore full match fitness in time for potential selection.

The PCB will make an official announcement after reviewing Fakhar’s medical report. Fans are hopeful for his recovery before the Asia Cup. The decision will be crucial for Pakistan’s batting strength in the tournament. A fit Fakhar could be a game-changer for the national side.