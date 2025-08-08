PM Shehbaz, Bilawal discuss power-sharing deal between PPP and PML-N

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at the Prime Minister’s House on Thursday. They discussed a possible power-sharing arrangement between the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. The two leaders also reviewed the country’s current political climate. They talked about the prevailing law and order situation. The meeting aimed to strengthen political cooperation between the two major parties.

During the meeting, Bilawal offered condolences to Prime Minister Shehbaz on the death of his cousin Mian Shafi. He prayed for the deceased’s forgiveness and peace. This gesture reflected mutual respect between the leaders despite political differences. The conversation then shifted back to governance and partnership matters. Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue on future arrangements.

Bilawal was joined by First Lady Asifa Bhutto and Senator Sherry Rehman. Their presence highlighted the importance of the discussion. On the government’s side, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar attended. Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah was also part of the meeting. The composition of the teams reflected political weight on both sides.

Before the talks began, Prime Minister Shehbaz personally welcomed Bilawal and his delegation. This warm reception signaled a willingness to cooperate. The leaders exchanged greetings and pleasantries before moving to the main agenda. Such gestures are often seen as signs of political goodwill. They help set a positive tone for sensitive discussions.

The meeting comes at a time when political stability remains crucial for governance. Cooperation between PPP and PML-N could shape future policy directions. A power-sharing deal may help the government maintain unity in Parliament. However, the details of the arrangement are still under discussion. Both parties are expected to meet again for further talks.