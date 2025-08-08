Trump shuts door on India trade talks until tariff dispute ends

US President Donald Trump has refused to hold trade talks with India until the tariff dispute is fully resolved. Speaking at the White House, Trump clearly stated that negotiations would not happen until the two sides settle the issue. A journalist had asked if he was open to talks with India about tariffs. Trump responded firmly, saying talks were off the table for now. His remarks followed a sharp increase in duties on Indian goods.

Just days ago, the US imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports. This pushed the total duty to 50%, making Indian products some of the most heavily taxed by the US. The decision caused concern in New Delhi and sparked strong diplomatic responses. Indian officials said the move was unfair and politically motivated. They added that such actions hurt long-standing trade partnerships.

India’s foreign ministry said the US action was disappointing and went against global trade norms. The statement noted that other countries also act in their national interest. Yet, only India seemed to face this level of pressure. The ministry called the tariffs unjust and harmful to cooperation. It said India would defend its economic interests strongly.

Meanwhile, trade experts warn the tariff hike could damage India-US relations. Defence deals and tech partnerships may also face delays. Some Indian exporters fear losses due to higher costs. On the other hand, US officials believe the tariffs will force India to rethink its oil deals with Russia. The political tension is growing, but both countries are keeping communication channels open.

Despite rising friction, analysts believe dialogue could still happen if pressure eases. For now, both sides remain firm in their positions. India wants fair treatment, while the US wants changes in India’s trade choices. The outcome will depend on future diplomacy and global economic shifts. Until then, talks remain on hold.