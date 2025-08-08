Master Changan motors marks 25,000 Karvaan units with upgraded launch and new 1.2L Sherpa

Lahore – 7th Aug 2025: In a notable development for Pakistan’s commercial and family mobility sector, Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has launched upgraded variants of its two most popular vehicles, the Karvaan and the Sherpa, signaling a fresh commitment to safety, performance, and practicality.

At a grand launch event held in Lahore, the company marked a milestone for the Changan Karvaan, which has now crossed 25,000 units sold in Pakistan. First introduced five years ago, the Karvaan has become a leader in its category, commanding over 52% market share in the 7-seater MPV segment. Once considered an under-served category in the automotive landscape, the multipurpose van is now evolving in design, technology, and power.

The newly unveiled Karvaan Power Plus UG comes with a significant shift under the hood, a more powerful 1.2L engine replacing the previous 1.0L unit, offering 44% more horsepower and improved fuel efficiency. Alongside performance, the company has also focused on safety, introducing dual airbags for both driver and front passenger, ABS with EBD for more controlled braking, and rear parking sensors, all firsts in this category.

Other enhancements include dual-zone air conditioning with vents for both front and rear rows, a modern infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, reverse camera and spacious in-cabin experience. Cosmetic upgrades such as alloy wheels, smoked headlamps and dual tone interior with wooden trim accents aim to bridge the gap between utility and urban aesthetics.

Maintaining the company’s vision of introducing value driven products, the company announced the introductory price for Karvaan at PKR 3,299,000.

MCML also launched the Sherpa Power 1.2, an upgraded version of its rugged mini truck long favored by small business owners and logistics operators. With the same new 1.2L engine, the Sherpa is now better equipped for heavy-duty work, offering more torque and better long-haul performance across mixed terrains. Known for its durability and load capacity, the new Sherpa continues to target both urban and rural sectors that depend on durable, low-maintenance transport solutions.

Speaking at the launch, Danial Malik, CEO of Master Changan Motors, remarked, “Karvaan is not just a vehicle, it’s a movement. It has transformed what people expect from a 7-seater van by bringing dignity, design, and dependability to everyday mobility. Today, we are proud to take this journey further with the upgraded Karvaan UG and the next-generation Sherpa Power 1.2.”

By upgrading these two models, MCML appears to be doubling down on a segment that is often overlooked but critically important.

The new models are now available at dealerships all across Pakistan.