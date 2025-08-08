Sudan’s new PM visits Egypt amid ongoing civil war

Sudan’s Prime Minister Kamil Idris arrived in Cairo on Thursday for his first foreign visit since taking office in May. He was welcomed by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. The visit comes as Sudan remains locked in a violent civil war. The conflict continues between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Idris, a former UN official, met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during his visit. Sisi expressed strong support for Sudan’s unity and sovereignty. Egypt has backed Sudan’s army since the war began in April 2023. The alliance between the army and RSF collapsed, leading to months of urban fighting.

The RSF quickly took control of much of Khartoum early in the war. However, the army regained the capital in March this year. Sudan is now divided. The army holds the north, east, and center. Meanwhile, the RSF controls most of Darfur and areas in the south.

Idris also met with Prime Minister Madbouly for talks. At a joint press conference, Idris said Sudan and Egypt share common views on regional and global issues. Both sides pledged to strengthen diplomatic and strategic ties. They also discussed regional stability and cooperation on humanitarian support.

The war in Sudan has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions. The UN calls it the world’s worst hunger and displacement crisis. Peace efforts have made little progress. A recent Washington summit failed due to disagreements between Egypt and the UAE over the peace process.