Sindh announces holiday for schools and colleges on August 15

The Sindh government has declared a public holiday for all educational institutions on August 15. Both public and private schools and colleges across the province will remain closed. The holiday is in observance of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA), which falls on 20th Safar 1447 Hijri.

According to a notification from the Sindh Education Department, the decision applies to the entire province. The announcement was made today and has been circulated to all relevant institutions. This step ensures that all schools and colleges will remain shut for religious observance.

The Chehlum marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) in the Battle of Karbala. It is a day of mourning and remembrance for many in Pakistan and around the world. Each year, processions and religious gatherings take place across the country to honor the occasion.

The decision to observe a holiday on Chehlum was not made recently. It was actually finalized on November 28, 2024, during a meeting of the steering committee’s sub-committee. The Education Department reminded institutions of this decision through the latest notification.

In conclusion, all educational institutions in Sindh will remain closed on Thursday, August 15, 2025, for Chehlum. Parents, teachers, and students are advised to plan accordingly. Normal academic activities will resume the following day, unless otherwise notified.