ASEAN to monitor Thai-Cambodia border after bloody clashes



Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to allow ASEAN observers to monitor their shared border after a deadly five-day conflict. The decision was made during a key meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Defence ministers from both countries met at Malaysia’s Armed Forces headquarters to finalize the ceasefire terms. The new peacekeeping step aims to prevent further violence and restore stability in the region. ASEAN observers, led by Malaysia, will be stationed in both countries but won’t cross the border.

Last month’s clashes were the worst in over a decade. The conflict involved artillery fire and jet strikes, killing at least 43 people. More than 300,000 civilians were displaced on both sides. Despite calls for peace from China and Malaysia, fighting continued. Talks only moved forward after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that tariff talks would not continue without peace. That pressure pushed both nations to the table.

According to Thai Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit, the ASEAN observer team will include military attachés already based in both countries. He stressed that no foreign personnel would enter disputed areas. “We are neighbours sharing a border that cannot move away,” he said, adding that peace would allow people to return to normal life.

Both countries issued a joint statement promising more talks in two weeks and another round next month. The peace deal was shaped over four days of discussions in Kuala Lumpur. Observers from the U.S. and China were present during the final agreement. The talks focused on keeping communication open between the two armies and ensuring ceasefire terms are followed.

Border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have lasted for decades. Much of the dispute stems from colonial-era maps drawn by France in 1907. Officials hope this new agreement will mark a turning point toward lasting peace. Leaders from both sides said they are committed to long-term cooperation and peaceful coexistence.