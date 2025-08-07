Trump: Iran’s nuclear threat gone, Middle East must unite

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran’s nuclear capability has been “completely destroyed.” He made this statement in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. Trump also called for all Middle Eastern countries to join the Abraham Accords. He said this move would ensure lasting peace in the region.

Trump emphasized the importance of expanding the Abraham Accords, which normalize ties between Israel and Arab states. He said, “It is very important to me that every Middle Eastern country becomes part of these accords.” According to Trump, this is the only way to secure peace across the region. He credited his leadership for the original success of the accords.

The Abraham Accords were launched in 2020 during Trump’s presidency. At that time, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain became the first to normalize relations with Israel. Later, Morocco and Sudan also signed similar agreements. The accords marked a major shift in regional diplomacy.

Trump’s latest comments reflect his continued interest in Middle East policy. He has often pointed to the Abraham Accords as one of his key foreign policy achievements. Now, with Iran’s nuclear issue “resolved,” he sees a chance to expand that success. However, Trump did not provide evidence to support his claim about Iran’s nuclear program.

His remarks come at a time when tensions remain high in the Middle East. Though some countries have embraced normalization with Israel, others remain opposed. Still, Trump insists that full regional participation in the Abraham Accords would lead to peace and stability.