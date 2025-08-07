Tragedy in Xinjiang: 5 Dead as suspension bridge snaps

Five people died and 24 others were injured after a suspension bridge cable snapped in China’s Xinjiang region on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred at 6:18 p.m. in a popular sightseeing area in the Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, according to state-run Xinhua News Agency.

The scenic spot, known as Xiata, spans 65 square kilometers and features rivers, valleys, and ancient ruins. After the accident, local authorities closed the area to visitors as an investigation was launched. The central government has also dispatched a special task force to manage the probe and oversee treatment for the injured.

Verified videos shared on social media showed the bridge leaning dangerously to one side. Its handrails—made of cables—dangled loosely, and parts of the structure appeared to collapse over a river. In one clip, a casualty was seen being moved on a makeshift stretcher. Others showed people lying motionless below the bridge.

Authorities have yet to release official details about what caused the cable to snap. However, early reports suggest the failure happened during regular public access hours, raising concerns over maintenance and safety standards in such tourist sites.

The tragedy has drawn national attention, with many calling for stronger regulation and frequent safety checks at popular natural and cultural destinations across China. The Xiata site will remain closed until further notice.