Balochistan govt to launch peoples train service soon

The Balochistan government has decided to start the Peoples Train Service soon to improve regional connectivity. The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti in Quetta. Pakistan Railways and the Balochistan government agreed to jointly launch the train service.

Consultations on the route from Saryab to Kuchlak have been completed, covering key local hubs. Practical steps, including procurement of trains and setting schedules, will begin soon to ensure timely launch. The government also decided to buy new engines and coaches from Pakistan Railways. The Railway Minister promised to supply these facilities within six months to support smooth operations.

Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said the Peoples Train Service will offer affordable, respectful, and fast travel to the public. He added the service will provide high-quality travel facilities to local people, including women and daily commuters. The initiative aims to boost public transport options in the region.

Bugti stated the train from Saryab to Kuchlak will mark a new era in travel convenience. He emphasized personal supervision of every project stage and warned that delays will not be tolerated. The project also aims to create jobs and enhance security by offering youth alternatives to extremist influences.

The government is focused on providing modern travel options and improving connectivity in Balochistan. The Peoples Train Service is expected to boost local mobility, economic activity, and social development across the region. This step aligns with broader efforts to develop infrastructure and promote peace in Balochistan.