Red paint, slogans cover Israeli airline’s Paris office

The Paris office of Israeli national airline El Al was vandalized with red paint and pro-Palestinian slogans overnight between Wednesday and Thursday. Phrases like “Free Palestine” and “El Al Genocide Airline” were written on the entrance and pavement, creating a scene of protest outside the airline’s building. No staff were present during the incident, and El Al confirmed that no one was harmed.

In response, Israel’s Transport Minister Miri Regev strongly condemned the act, calling it “barbaric and violent.” She urged French authorities to find and punish those responsible. Regev also blamed recent statements by French President Emmanuel Macron, particularly his intent to recognize a Palestinian state, for encouraging such acts.

Israel’s ambassador to France, Joshua Zarka, visited the site and labeled the incident an “act of terrorism.” He claimed the goal was to instill fear in El Al workers and Israeli citizens, making them feel unsafe and unwelcome in France. His remarks added a diplomatic layer to the already tense situation.

El Al emphasized that it proudly displays the Israeli flag and stands firmly against violence and anti-Semitism. The airline stated that it condemns all actions targeting individuals or groups based on their nationality or religion. Despite the damage, the airline plans to continue operations without interruption.

This act of vandalism follows a similar incident in June, where several Jewish sites in Paris were sprayed with green paint. In that case, three Serbs were arrested and suspected of working on behalf of a foreign country, possibly Russia. Authorities are now investigating whether a pattern of politically motivated acts is emerging.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict continues to fuel global tensions. The October 2023 Hamas attack killed over 1,200 people in Israel, mostly civilians. In return, Israel’s offensive has left more than 61,000 dead in Gaza, as reported by Gaza’s health ministry, figures also recognized by the United Nations.