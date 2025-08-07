PSX hits record high as bulls dominate trading floor

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kept its bullish momentum alive on Thursday, with the KSE-100 Index climbing 823.10 points during intraday trading. The index closed at 145,911.59, up 0.57% from the previous day’s close of 145,088.49. The market showed strong signs of investor confidence, reaching a high of 146,053.43 and dipping to a low of 145,250.17 during the session.

Trading volume remained steady with a total of 171.85 million shares changing hands, while the market value touched PKR 20.41 billion. This stable trend highlights ongoing buying interest from investors and strong support from institutional players. As a result, PSX continued to reflect positive sentiments in line with recent economic developments.

The stock market’s rally was mainly driven by the banking sector, supported by expectations of a favourable outcome from the recent Pakistan-US trade agreement. Alongside this, gains in the energy and fast-moving consumer goods sectors added fuel to the rising momentum. Investors showed optimism due to improving corporate earnings and a stable economic outlook.

Experts noted that a strong rupee, rising global oil prices and government reforms in the power sector also played a key role in maintaining the upward movement. Policies incentivising remittances further encouraged investors to stay active. The PSX has been witnessing a record-breaking streak since mid-week, with Wednesday marking the first time the index crossed the 145,000 mark.

The upward trend is likely to continue in the coming sessions as the overall economic environment remains supportive. Investors are expected to closely monitor policy updates and corporate performance, while trading hours remain scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.