Mobile internet suspended across Balochistan over security concerns

Mobile internet data services have been suspended throughout Balochistan, including Quetta, due to rising security concerns, officials announced recently. This shutdown is expected to last until August 15.

Authorities from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed that mobile internet has been blocked in several districts, including Kohlu, Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Loralai, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Nushki, and Harnai.

Officials said this decision was taken as a precautionary measure to address possible security threats in the region. The suspension aims to prevent misuse of internet services during this sensitive period.

The internet blackout has disrupted daily life in the province. Students are unable to attend online classes, which is affecting their education. Meanwhile, freelancers and those running online businesses are facing significant difficulties.

This move has caused widespread inconvenience but is seen as necessary to maintain law and order. Authorities hope to restore services once the security situation improves.

As the suspension continues, many in the region are calling for quick resolution so normal life can resume, especially for those relying on internet access for work and learning.