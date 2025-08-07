Pakistan, Iraq sign deal to launch ferry service for pilgrims

In a major development to boost religious tourism and trade, Pakistan and Iraq have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to start a ferry service between Gwadar Port and Iraq’s Umm Qasr Port. The agreement was signed during a meeting between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, and a three-member Iraqi delegation led by Deputy Head of Mission, Abdul Qadir Suleiman Al-Humaeri.

This ferry service will especially benefit Pakistani pilgrims who travel to Iraq for religious events, including Arbaeen—the annual pilgrimage marking the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA). With recent restrictions on land travel through Iran, this new sea route is expected to become a reliable and safer alternative for around one million Pakistani pilgrims every year.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted the importance of maritime connectivity for strengthening cultural, religious, and economic ties between the two nations. He also emphasized that the ferry service would support Pakistan’s Blue Economy strategy by enhancing port activity and improving the regional supply chain network.

Furthermore, the minister revealed plans to expand ferry routes to other countries, including Iran and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states. He proposed increasing exports of pharmaceuticals, meat, and rice to Iraq, while also suggesting the import of more oil from Iraq. The proposal aims to bring balance to the trade relationship and support mutual economic growth.

He added that Pakistan could fulfill Iraq’s demand for potassium sulfate, which is produced in Gwadar’s Free Zone. In the 2024 fiscal year, Pakistan exported goods worth over $54 million to Iraq, while importing petroleum products valued at over $145 million, highlighting the trade gap and potential for further collaboration.

In conclusion, the minister sought Iraq’s support in Pakistan’s bid for the upcoming International Maritime Organization (IMO) elections. The Iraqi envoy responded positively, assuring full support. This agreement is seen as a new chapter in Pakistan-Iraq relations and a strategic move to expand regional cooperation.