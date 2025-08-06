Rs1.12bn scandal: Malik Riaz, Bahria Town face explosive allegations



Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has claimed that the government has found solid evidence of a major money laundering operation involving Bahria Town and its founder Malik Riaz. He said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided a location connected to the group and recovered key documents. According to Tarar, these documents prove the illegal transfer of Rs1.12 billion abroad through informal channels like hundi and hawala.

Speaking in a televised statement, Tarar revealed that Safari Hospital in Rawalpindi was being used as a front office. He said cash and secret records were stored there to avoid suspicion. Even hospital ambulances were reportedly used to move money and documents. During the raid, some records were burned, but most were recovered by the FIA. Two suspects, Imran and Kaiser, who allegedly ran the hawala network, were also arrested and linked directly to Bahria Town’s CFO.

Tarar accused Bahria Town’s leadership, including CFO Amir Rasheed and head Shahid Qureshi, of running this racket in coordination with those arrested. He said billions more may have been sent abroad illegally and the investigation is just beginning. He warned all those involved to turn themselves in as authorities now know the names and locations of others connected to the scheme.

Despite the explosive allegations, Tarar clarified that Bahria Town residents would not be affected by the probe. The investigation, he stressed, is targeting Malik Riaz, his associates, and family members. The minister promised more revelations in the coming days, claiming that undeniable evidence links senior officials of Bahria Town to the corruption network.

In a separate development, Bahria Town challenged the recent NAB-ordered auction of its properties in the Supreme Court. The company called the proceedings unfair and said NAB had no legal authority to auction the assets. Malik Riaz, who is also an absconder in the Al-Qadir Trust case, appealed for a “dignified solution” and offered to accept arbitration and settle any required payments. So far, he and Bahria Town have not publicly responded to the minister’s claims.