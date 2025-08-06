Pakistan-Iraq ferry deal promises trade and tourism boom

Pakistan and Iraq have agreed to start a ferry service connecting Iraq’s Umm Qasr Port with Pakistan’s Gwadar Port. Officials say this new link will strengthen maritime cooperation, boost trade, and support religious travel between the two countries. The agreement came during talks between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and an Iraqi delegation led by Deputy Head of Mission Abdulqadir Sulyman Alhimiri.

Chaudhry called the memorandum of understanding a “new chapter” in bilateral relations. He highlighted that passenger and cargo ferry services could benefit growing economic ties and religious tourism. Pakistan also offered to supply Iraq with potassium sulphate through a manufacturing facility in Gwadar’s Free Zone. The minister requested Iraq’s backing for Pakistan’s upcoming bid in the International Maritime Organisation elections.

The minister suggested expanding exports of medicines, meat, and rice to Iraq while increasing oil imports from Iraq. Official data shows Pakistan exported goods worth $54.29 million to Iraq in the last fiscal year and imported petroleum products valued at $145.46 million. The ferry link would also complement similar projects with Iran and Gulf Cooperation Council nations, forming a wider regional maritime network.

Deputy Head of Mission Alhimiri supported the proposals, calling maritime transport a “key enabler” for future cooperation. Both sides agreed to conduct feasibility studies to plan investments. Last year, over 88,000 Pakistani pilgrims traveled to Iraq for Ashura, showing strong demand for sea routes that serve pilgrims and traders alike.

If implemented, the ferry service could cut transport costs, improve logistics, and give Iraq better access to Asian markets. This step promises to boost bilateral trade and deepen ties between Pakistan and Iraq.