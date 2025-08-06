‘X’ fights India’s online censorship

Elon Musk’s social media platform ‘X’ is locked in a fierce fight with India’s government over online censorship. The conflict began when a 2023 post on ‘X’ criticized a senior Indian politician, sparking police concern about potential communal tensions. India has since tightened control over the internet, allowing officials to order content removal directly from tech companies.

India argues these actions stop illegal content and ensure online accountability. However, ‘X’ claims these moves violate free speech and target political criticism. The dispute escalated into a legal battle, challenging India’s censorship framework and a government website used to issue takedown orders.

Since 2023, thousands of posts and accounts on ‘X’ have faced removal orders from various government agencies, many tied to the ruling BJP party. Some notices targeted content critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sensitive political events. ‘X’ accuses the government of abusing power to silence dissent.

This battle unfolds as Musk prepares to expand Tesla and Starlink in India, making the country a crucial market for him. Meanwhile, government officials say content removal is vital to protect public order and national security, highlighting tensions between free expression and state control.

The ongoing fight reflects wider global challenges balancing harmful content and freedom of speech online. Musk, known for defending free expression, faces similar clashes with authorities in multiple countries, but India’s case is one of the most complex and high-profile.