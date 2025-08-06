MWM defies road ban, marches to Rimdan

The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) has rejected the government’s ban on road travel for pilgrims. The party announced it will lead pilgrims to the Rimdan border despite the restriction. MWM Chairman Allama Raja Nasir Abbas held a press conference in Karachi and said visiting Karbala is a part of their faith. He emphasized that they will not step back from this religious duty.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas stated that the government has data on pilgrims traveling to Iraq and Iran. He mentioned that the government had meetings to provide facilities for pilgrims in Iran. He also said the ban on road travel causes billions in economic losses, as the government benefits financially from pilgrimage-related activities. Furthermore, he criticized the heavy taxes imposed on air travel for pilgrims.

He firmly rejected all obstacles and bans on pilgrimage and announced the plan to head toward the Rimdan border with pilgrims. Abbas clarified that their protest is not political but a defense of religious and constitutional rights. He also expressed willingness to hold talks if the government is serious about resolving the issue.

Earlier, on July 27, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that pilgrims would not be allowed to travel by road to Iran and Iraq this year. However, air travel would be permitted. He explained that the decision was made after consultations among the Foreign Ministry, Balochistan government, and security agencies. The move aims to protect public safety and national security.