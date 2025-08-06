Trump hosts Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks

U.S. President Donald Trump is eager to help resolve the long-standing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He has invited Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the White House. The meeting aims to promote peace, stability, and economic cooperation in the region. Both leaders are set to meet Trump in Washington on August 7 and 8.

According to an Armenian government statement, this will be a trilateral meeting focused on building peace and fostering prosperity. The discussions will cover ways to boost economic ties and reduce tensions. A U.S. official confirmed that Trump will host the leaders next Friday. The official also hinted that a peace agreement framework might be announced during the talks.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan started in 1991 when Armenian forces took control of Nagorno-Karabakh. This area is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. In 2020, Azerbaijan regained much of the territory after a 44-day war. However, the region remains a source of tension between the two countries.

In October 2023, Azerbaijan launched a new military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh. As a result, separatist forces disarmed and dissolved their government. They also agreed to reintegrate into Azerbaijan. This move changed the political landscape of the region significantly.

The upcoming White House meeting marks an important step toward lasting peace in the South Caucasus. Trump’s efforts could pave the way for more cooperation and stability between the two nations. Both leaders are expected to discuss ways to prevent future conflict and improve relations. The international community is watching this diplomatic push closely.