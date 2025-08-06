After 11 years, Pakistan Idol makes a triumphant return

After an 11-year pause, Pakistan Idol is making a grand comeback with a new panel of judges. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Bilal Maqsood, Zeb Bangash, and actor Fawad Khan will lead the show. The reboot aims to discover fresh talent and revive Pakistan’s music scene.

Pakistan Idol originally aired in 2014 on Geo TV and became an instant hit. It helped launch many careers by giving artists a national stage. The first season’s winner was Zamad Baig from Lahore. The show is an adaptation of the British Pop Idol format.

Former contestants recall the show’s positive impact. Waqas Ali Vicky said the show helped groom his musical skills. Rose Marie, another finalist, praised the platform for giving artists nationwide recognition. Both highlighted the supportive environment and learning opportunities.

The show also created important industry connections. Rose Marie noted she got work in dramas, films, and ads after Pakistan Idol. Vicky shared how the show helped him find his identity and build a global fan base. For many, it is a stepping stone to international success.

Pakistan Idol plans to launch online auditions soon, with the premiere date to be announced. Zoya Merchant, director of MHL Global, said the platform will showcase Pakistan’s incredible talent worldwide. The show promises to be a new beacon for music lovers and aspiring artists.