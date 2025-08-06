Karachi airport main runway upgrade finished ahead of schedule

In a significant move towards modernizing airport infrastructure, the upgradation of the main runway at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport has been completed ahead of the planned timeline. The successful completion reflects both improved efficiency and strong project management by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), boosting confidence in national aviation projects.

The PAA revealed that the construction of the pavement quality concrete (PQC) for the main runway was completed within just seven months. This achievement is seen as a milestone, especially given the technical demands and scale of the project. The accelerated pace not only saved time but also reduced potential disruptions to airport operations.

Moreover, the installation of the airfield lighting system is already underway. All necessary equipment and materials for the system have been received, allowing for smooth progress. This advanced lighting will enhance visibility, improve night-time operations, and ensure greater safety for incoming and outgoing flights.

Simultaneously, the marking work on the runway center line and connecting taxiways is in progress. These markings are essential for guiding aircraft safely during takeoffs, landings, and taxiing. Authorities expect these developments to further streamline airport traffic and strengthen operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, the completion of the runway upgrade sets a promising tone for other upcoming aviation projects. It also aligns with the broader vision of transforming Pakistan’s major airports into world-class facilities that can meet growing international travel demands.