COAS Munir not eyeing presidency, says army spokesperson

The Pakistan Army has rejected rumours that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir plans to become the country’s next president. Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry called the speculation “nonsense” during an interview with The Economist. He stated that there was no truth to such claims and dismissed the reports as baseless.

These rumours began circulating after the ruling coalition gained a two-thirds majority in parliament, which is needed for constitutional amendments. Some on social media speculated that this could pave the way for Munir’s elevation to the presidency. However, officials have repeatedly denied these claims, including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who clarified in July that there were no plans to remove President Asif Ali Zardari or elevate the army chief.

Gen Chaudhry also criticised the growing spread of fake news and disinformation on social media. He said not enough was being done to curb what he described as “digital terrorism”. The military has stressed that its focus remains on national security and stability, not politics or power transitions.

In May, President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif promoted Munir to field marshal following a conflict with India. This ceremonial five-star rank has only been awarded once before, to Gen Ayub Khan in 1959. The move was seen as a recognition of Munir’s leadership during the “Marka-i-Haq” military operation.

Despite the ceremonial honour, military and government officials maintain that Munir’s attention is firmly on national defence. At a dinner event, he praised Pakistan’s political leadership for their strategic support. The government has also continued to defend what Defence Minister Khawaja Asif referred to as the “hybrid model of governance”, calling it a practical and effective system.