PCB boosts women cricketers’ pay, announces new contracts

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has introduced new central contracts for national women cricketers, along with a significant 50 percent increase in player retainers. This major step is part of PCB’s ongoing efforts to promote and support women’s cricket in the country. The contracts will remain valid from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, covering 20 players across five different categories.

Among the top names, Sadia Iqbal, currently the top-ranked T20I bowler, has been awarded Category A, alongside Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, and Sidra Amin. Category B features experienced players such as Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, and Nashra Sandhu. Rameen Shamim has been placed in Category C after being promoted from D, reflecting her recent performances.

Meanwhile, ten players, including Gull Feroza, Omaima Sohail, and Najiha Alvi, have been listed under Category D. The newly introduced Category E includes rising stars Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar. Notably, six players have received contracts for the first time, including Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Nawaz, Waheeda Akhtar, Eyman Fatima, and Shawaal Zulfiqar.

The contract upgrades were finalized by the women’s selection committee in close consultation with head coach Mohammad Wasim. Players such as Diana Baig and Rameen Shamim received promotions based on consistent performance, highlighting the board’s intent to reward dedication and talent. This move also reflects PCB’s improved focus on structured development.

The announcement comes just ahead of a packed calendar for the women’s team, which includes participation in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup later this year and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2026. Additionally, the team will also play several bilateral series at home and abroad, preparing them for tough global competition.