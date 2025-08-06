Pakistan warns of deeper strikes if India repeats sindoor

Pakistan’s military has issued a strong warning to India, saying any repeat of Operation Sindoor will be met with deeper and more aggressive strikes. The statement came from Director General of ISPR, Lt-General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, during an interview where he addressed recent cross-border tensions.

He stated that if India carries out another military action like Sindoor, Pakistan will “start from the east” and strike “deeper within India.” He added that India must understand Pakistan can respond at any location. This comes amid rising hostility following the Pahalgam attack and India’s military response earlier in May.

Lt-General Chaudhry also defended Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, dismissing rumors about his political ambitions. He firmly denied suggestions that Munir plans to run for president or is more ideological than past army chiefs, calling such claims “nonsense.”

Highlighting the army chief’s recent speech, Chaudhry said it reflected Munir’s personal beliefs and values. In that speech, delivered before the Pahalgam incident, Munir revived the two-nation theory and declared Kashmir as Pakistan’s “jugular vein,” vowing that no power could separate it from the country.

Chaudhry further described the army chief as someone deeply knowledgeable about global affairs and firmly against militant groups operating within Pakistan. He said Munir is “well-versed with the West” and remains focused on regional peace and national security.

The warning and statements have reignited regional tensions and underline the seriousness of the current diplomatic and military standoff. As the situation develops, both nations remain on high alert, with international observers closely monitoring their next moves.