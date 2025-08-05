Flood warning issued for North, Central Pakistan

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a flood alert for northern and central parts of Pakistan. The alert is in effect from August 5 to 8, due to expected heavy monsoon rains. NDMA’s National Emergency Operations Center released a detailed weather advisory. The report highlights the risk of flooding in several rivers and low-lying areas.

According to NDMA, moderate to high flooding is expected in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers. Water flow in the Kabul River near Nowshera is also likely to increase rapidly. Flash floods are expected in the Swat and Panjkora streams. Medium-level water flow is predicted in major barrages including Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma, Taunsa, and Guddu.

Sudden flooding and stream overflows are also likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, especially in Hunza, Ghanche, and Shigar. NDMA noted that due to continued rains, Tarbela Dam has reached 94% capacity while Mangla Dam is 61% full. In urban areas, especially northeast and central Punjab, dewatering pumps should be kept ready for water drainage.

The NDMA has instructed all departments to stay alert and take preemptive action. Local authorities must prepare for emergency water removal and ensure equipment is ready. People are advised to avoid unnecessary travel to flood-sensitive areas. Flash floods could affect roads, bridges, and towns.

Citizens should avoid crossing rivers, flooded roads, or bridges during high flow. The NDMA stressed early warnings are being shared with all relevant agencies. Public cooperation and timely response from authorities are crucial to reducing risks during this rainfall spell.