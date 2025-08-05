Monsoon roof collapse claims girl’s life in Rawalpindi

A 17-year-old girl died and three others were injured after a roof collapsed in Rawalpindi due to heavy rainfall. The tragic incident occurred early Tuesday morning in Gujar Khan’s Daultala Road area. According to Rescue 1122, the family was asleep when the roof caved in due to continuous downpours. Neighbours rushed to help and pulled the victims from the rubble before emergency teams arrived.

The girl was critically injured and died before reaching the hospital, confirmed District Emergency Officer Muhammad Sabghatullah. He said the main cause of death was a severe head injury. The girl’s mother and two elder sisters also sustained injuries. They were shifted to Daultala’s Rural Health Centre for treatment and later returned to attend the girl’s funeral.

Monsoon rains, ongoing since late June, have caused widespread destruction across Pakistan. Flash floods, landslides, and roof collapses have become frequent, especially in low-lying and poor housing areas. Many mud houses can’t withstand the pressure of heavy rainfall, putting lives at constant risk.

Neighbours revealed the family’s only breadwinner is a poor barber. They urged Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to provide emergency aid. Locals demanded government support for rebuilding the damaged house and assisting the affected family. Residents stressed the urgency of disaster relief in rural areas before more lives are lost.

Similar incidents have occurred in other parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recent weeks. In July, one person died and three were injured in Lahore due to a roof collapse. On July 31, three people were killed in Lakki Marwat, and two were injured in Bannu under similar circumstances. These recurring tragedies highlight the urgent need for housing safety and disaster preparedness across the country.