US tightens visa rules with $15,000 bond demand

The US government plans to introduce a new rule requiring some tourist and business visa applicants to post bonds up to $15,000. This move targets foreign nationals who stay in the US after their visas expire. According to a Reuters report, consular officers will have authority to demand bonds from applicants from countries with high visa overstay rates. The pilot program aims to reduce illegal immigration and strengthen border security.

Under the new rule, consular officers may also impose bond requirements on applicants from countries with insufficient screening data. The program will begin on August 20 and continue for about a year. Visa applicants will have three bond options: $5,000, $10,000, and $15,000. However, most will be expected to post at least $10,000 as a guarantee to leave the US on time.

This pilot is similar to one launched in November 2020 but was never fully implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic and global travel restrictions. The US State Department could not estimate how many applicants would be affected by this change. Several countries under travel bans imposed by President Donald Trump also have high visa overstay rates, including Chad, Eritrea, Haiti, Myanmar, and Yemen.

President Trump has made cracking down on illegal immigration a priority. His administration strengthened border security and increased arrests of undocumented migrants. Earlier this year, he issued travel restrictions on 19 countries citing national security concerns, which reduced foreign travel to the US. The new bond requirement is part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal stays and protect US borders.

Travel from Canada and Mexico to the US has declined by about 20% annually in recent years. Airfares also fell to pre-pandemic levels in May. The bond program aims to encourage compliance with visa rules, ensuring visitors depart the US as required. It reflects the Trump administration’s broader immigration policy focused on deterrence and tighter controls.