Injury forces Arshad Nadeem out of Diamond League in Poland

Pakistan’s Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem has pulled out of this month’s Diamond League event in Poland. His exit comes due to ongoing fitness issues related to a serious leg muscle injury. According to sources, his doctors have advised against participation to avoid further complications. The decision is based on his incomplete recovery and the risks of returning to competition too soon. Arshad remains under medical supervision in England.

Currently, Arshad is undergoing rehab under Dr. Ali Sher Bajwa’s care in the UK. While he has started light weight training, full recovery is still pending. Dr. Bajwa stated that Arshad’s injury is significant and needs cautious handling. Due to this, competing at high intensity is unsafe at the moment. Officials say his participation in the upcoming World Athletics Championship also depends on his fitness.

The setback is a blow for fans who hoped to see him back in top action. Arshad had recently won gold at the Asian Athletics Championship in April. His consistent performance has made him a national icon in javelin throwing. However, injuries have repeatedly threatened his ability to stay in form. This time, doctors are being extra careful to ensure full recovery.

Despite the injury, signs of improvement are visible in his rehab progress. He has begun putting weight on his injured leg and resumed mild training. These early steps give hope for a timely return to international competition. But his medical team insists there’s no room for shortcuts or rushed decisions.

For now, Arshad’s focus remains on healing completely before entering the global arena again. His withdrawal from the Diamond League shows the seriousness of his condition. Yet, the athlete and his team remain hopeful of a strong comeback. Pakistan’s athletics community eagerly awaits updates on his recovery and possible return later this year.