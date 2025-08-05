China, Pakistan join hands to boost investment at Gwadar port

The Gwadar Port Authority and China’s Xinning Enterprise have signed an agreement to boost investments at Gwadar Port. This new partnership aims to turn Gwadar into a major trade and industrial hub. The agreement includes plans to develop the port, improve existing facilities, and start new industrial projects. Officials hope this will unlock Gwadar’s full commercial potential after years of slow progress. Both sides believe this move can speed up regional trade and create jobs.

The Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed by Yi Jiang of Xinning Enterprise and Umer Zaffar Shaikh from the maritime ministry. Gwadar Port Authority Chairman Noor-ul-Haq Baloch also joined the signing ceremony online. The Chinese delegation later met Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry. They discussed how to improve the port’s performance and attract more investment. The minister welcomed the deal and praised China’s role in Pakistan’s economic growth.

The agreement focuses on four main goals. These include making Gwadar a regional transshipment hub and launching new industries. It also involves relocating existing industries and upgrading the Free Zone facilities. The plan supports Pakistan’s long-term vision to become a strong maritime player. Officials say the investment will increase trade and offer better services to local and foreign businesses.

The ministry said both parties will follow all legal and regulatory requirements. They will also continue talks to explore more investment options. The government has already invited private firms to use Gwadar Port more actively. This shows its commitment to turning Gwadar into a key gateway for global trade. Earlier this year, the ministry announced a ferry service to connect Pakistan with Gulf nations.

In the coming months, more private companies are expected to join the initiative. These efforts will help Gwadar play a bigger role in cross-border trade. The government believes that with such partnerships, Gwadar can finally reach its true potential. This could boost Pakistan’s economy and improve trade links with the region. For now, officials see this deal as a major step in the right direction.