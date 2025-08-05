PTI vows relentless push for Imran Khan’s release

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said the party will not stop until Imran Khan is released. He addressed the media in Peshawar and announced that PTI was holding rallies nationwide on Imran Khan’s instructions. Gohar said he would lead a rally in Buner to show support for the party founder. He added that Imran Khan’s release was now PTI’s top priority. The chairman said the party would use all legal and peaceful ways to achieve this goal.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Ahmed Niazi also spoke to the media and echoed Gohar’s message. He said the party would protest everywhere until Imran Khan is free. Niazi added that PTI workers were ready to stand firm for their leader’s release. According to him, this was a peaceful movement based on the people’s will. He said PTI’s supporters remained determined and organized despite government pressure.

At the same time, PTI claimed that over 300 party workers had been arrested in Lahore ahead of the protests. The party condemned these arrests and called them a violation of democratic rights. PTI leaders said the crackdown would not stop them from continuing their rallies. They urged the government to release the workers immediately and respect their right to peaceful protest. PTI also appealed to the judiciary to take notice of the arrests.

In addition, Barrister Gohar said the public strongly supports Imran Khan and wants to see him free. He claimed that people from all provinces are standing behind PTI. The party plans to continue mobilizing its supporters in the coming weeks. Gohar said Imran Khan’s leadership is vital for Pakistan’s future. He also warned that the party will intensify its movement if demands are not met.

PTI leaders made it clear that they will keep pushing for Imran Khan’s release. They announced more rallies in different cities in the coming days. Despite arrests and restrictions, PTI plans to maintain pressure on the government. Party leaders repeated their call for justice and legal rights. They vowed to stand with Imran Khan until he is free again.