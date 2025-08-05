UK, Pakistan eye trade and defence boost

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan and the United Kingdom have agreed to strengthen their partnership, focusing on defence, trade, and strategic dialogue. The announcement came after a high-level meeting in Rawalpindi between Defence Production Minister Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj and British High Commissioner Jane Marriott. The leaders discussed ways to expand cooperation in all key areas, especially defence. The meeting aimed to build on their ongoing Enhanced Strategic Dialogue, active since 2011.

Minister Harraj called the UK a “close friend” and praised its role as a development partner. He noted that regular dialogue has helped both countries coordinate on global and regional issues. Harraj emphasized the need for deeper collaboration based on mutual respect and shared goals. He expressed hope for further growth in defence production ties. Both sides agreed that continued engagement is crucial to addressing common challenges.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan. She highlighted shared priorities such as trade and defence. The UK also praised Pakistan’s efforts in maintaining stability in the region. Marriott stressed that both nations have a long history of cooperation and must keep moving forward. She also expressed interest in working more closely on joint development goals.

In July, the two countries signed the Trade Dialogue Mechanism Agreement. This deal set up the UK-Pakistan Business Advisory Council, which aims to expand bilateral trade. Officials hope this council will streamline economic collaboration and create new opportunities for investment. This step reflects a growing commitment to institutionalize their partnership in trade and commerce.

Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani also praised the long-standing UK-Pakistan relationship. He called it strong and rooted in shared history, values, and mutual respect. The recent meetings and agreements show that both nations are serious about building a more strategic and productive alliance. As global dynamics evolve, Pakistan and the UK appear ready to work together across multiple fronts.