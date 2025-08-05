Pakistan reaffirms peace stance, warns against aggression

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said Pakistan prefers peace, dialogue, and diplomacy over conflict, but will respond strongly to any aggression. Speaking at a rally in Islamabad on Youm-e-Istehsal, Dar warned that Pakistan’s peaceful stance should not be taken as a sign of weakness.

He recalled that on August 5, 2019, India revoked Article 370 of its Constitution to bring Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) under direct rule. Dar emphasized that India must reverse these illegal steps, end its oppressive actions, and lift the media blackout in the region.

Thousands participated in the rally, which began at the Foreign Office and ended at D-Chowk. Federal ministers, Hurriyat leaders, civil society members, and students came together to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and demand their right to self-determination as per UN resolutions.

Dar also criticized reports suggesting that India plans to grant statehood to Jammu while keeping the Kashmir Valley a Union Territory. He called these actions unacceptable and said Pakistan would continue raising the Kashmir issue on global platforms.

He made it clear that Pakistan’s Armed Forces and its people are fully prepared to defend the country and respond firmly to any hostile moves. Past operations have shown the nation’s strength and determination, he said.

Other speakers at the rally included Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Kashmir Affairs Minister Amir Muqam, who reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering political, diplomatic, and moral support for the Kashmiri cause. They expressed hope that the day of freedom for Kashmiris is not far.