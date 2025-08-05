Exciting progress: Karachi’s green line phase 2 begins soon

Good news for the people of Karachi, as construction on the second phase of the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project is set to begin in the second week of August 2025. This major development comes four years after the successful launch of the first phase, which runs from Surjani Town to Numaish. The expansion aims to ease traffic congestion and improve public transport in the heart of the city.

In this new phase, a 1.8-kilometer route will be developed from Capri Cinema to Municipal Park in Saddar, one of the city’s busiest areas. The new stretch will provide a smoother and faster travel option for daily commuters. Importantly, the second phase will act as a vital corridor to connect central locations, improving access to both residential and commercial hubs.

To enhance passenger experience, three modern bus stations will be built along the route. These stations are expected to provide better safety, comfort, and convenience for thousands of daily riders. Moreover, two dedicated traffic signals will be installed to ensure uninterrupted movement of buses and reduce delays caused by mixed traffic.

Work on this phase has already moved forward, with tenders successfully awarded to begin construction. The total project cost has now reached Rs30 billion, including an additional Rs5 billion allocated for the second phase. Officials hope this investment will result in faster commutes, less traffic stress, and a more eco-friendly urban transport system.

Overall, the second phase of the Green Line BRT reflects a strong commitment to upgrading Karachi’s public transport network. With its launch just around the corner, residents can look forward to better mobility and a positive change in their daily travel routine.