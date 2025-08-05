Kashmir at heart of talks, says Pakistan’s UN envoy

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, emphasized that resolving the Kashmir dispute is key to reducing tensions between Pakistan and India. Speaking on Monday, he said that peace in South Asia cannot be achieved unless the long-standing issue of Kashmir is addressed through dialogue. He also highlighted that Pakistan consistently advocates for a solution in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The ambassador strongly criticized India’s actions of August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated, removing Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. He said these actions were illegal, unilateral, and rejected by the international community. Quoting the UN Secretary-General’s statement from August 8, he stressed that the move had no legal value and violated international laws and commitments.

Furthermore, he said that all steps taken by India after the 2019 abrogation are equally unlawful and must be reversed. Pakistan, he added, firmly believes that any progress between the two nations must begin with addressing the Kashmir issue. Without this, any diplomatic engagement would remain incomplete and ineffective.

Ambassador Ahmad made it clear that Pakistan’s stance has not changed and will continue to remain firm. He asserted that Kashmir should be the central focus of any dialogue with India. He added that Pakistan remains committed to defending the rights of the Kashmiri people at all international forums, especially the UN.

In addition, he mentioned that India is facing growing international pressure to resolve the conflict through peaceful dialogue. Pakistan, through its active diplomatic efforts, aims to bring India to the negotiating table. He said that the time has come for meaningful talks that prioritize human rights, peace, and justice for Kashmiris.