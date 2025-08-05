Kashmir siege day: Pakistan army stands firm with Kashmiris

On Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, Pakistan’s military leadership, including Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and the heads of Navy and Air Force, reaffirmed their strong support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The Armed Forces of Pakistan expressed their unwavering solidarity with the brave Kashmiri people, praising their resilience and courage in the face of ongoing oppression and injustice.

The military leadership highlighted that the Kashmiri struggle for their right to self-determination is not only legitimate but also backed by international law and UN Security Council resolutions. They emphasized that Pakistan stands by Kashmiris in their rightful demand for freedom and justice, and will continue to extend moral, political, and diplomatic support at all levels.

India’s continued illegal occupation of IIOJK, marked by a military siege, human rights abuses, and demographic changes, was strongly condemned. The Armed Forces termed these actions a clear violation of international laws and norms, adding that such oppressive measures have caused immense suffering and distress to the local population.

Furthermore, the military leadership warned that India’s aggressive posture and hateful rhetoric are contributing to regional instability. They urged the international community to recognize that lasting peace in South Asia is impossible without resolving the Kashmir issue based on the will of the Kashmiri people and relevant UN resolutions.

The Pakistan Armed Forces also paid tribute to the martyrs of IIOJK, honoring their sacrifices and courage. They assured that Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom, dignity, and justice, reinforcing the bond of solidarity and brotherhood.