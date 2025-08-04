Pakistan renews call for Kashmir justice on Youm-e-Istehsal



The Government of Pakistan will observe Youm-e-Istehsal across the country on August 5, marking six years since India revoked Article 370 of its Constitution. The Cabinet Division, with the approval of the Prime Minister, has issued an official notification regarding the nationwide observance.

According to the notification, a one-minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am across the country to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The move is part of Pakistan’s continued efforts to highlight the plight of Kashmiris and protest India’s actions taken on this day in 2019.

On August 5, 2019, the Indian government unilaterally abrogated Article 370 of its Constitution, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special constitutional status. The law had previously ensured that Indian laws and citizens could not interfere with the region’s demographic makeup, land rights, or autonomy.

With the removal of Article 370, India allowed non-Kashmiris to buy land and settle in the region, a move Pakistan sees as an attempt to alter Kashmir’s Muslim-majority identity. The action was widely condemned in Pakistan as a violation of both international law and India’s own Constitution.

The Pakistani government continues to raise the Kashmir issue on global platforms and has called the August 5 decision a dark day in the region’s history. August 5, 2025, marks six years since the move, and Pakistan aims to show continued political, moral, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people through this day of national observance.