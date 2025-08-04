Nepra proposes Rs1.80/unit cut in power tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has proposed a reduction of Rs1.80 per unit in electricity prices for the April–June 2025 quarter. If approved, this move could offer Rs53.39 billion in relief to electricity consumers across Pakistan. The proposal was discussed during a public hearing at Nepra headquarters, with input from CPPA-G, distribution companies (Discos), business leaders, and the general public.

The suggested cut stems from a significant drop of Rs53.7 billion in capacity payments, along with better efficiency in transmission and distribution (T\&D) that saved another Rs662 million. However, the savings were slightly offset by higher operation and maintenance (O\&M) costs and market operation fees, which together rose by nearly Rs1 billion.

Officials also reported a positive development in the power sector’s finances. The circular debt dropped by Rs780 billion, mainly due to better Disco performance and tighter financial controls. However, the closure of the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Plant caused a loss of Rs18 billion. Nepra also noted a 31% average increase in electricity consumption among most Discos, except Qesco, which saw a decline.

If approved, the tariff reduction will apply to all Disco customers, including K-Electric, but lifeline users, prepaid meter holders, and EV charging stations will be excluded. The move aligns with the federal government’s aim to maintain a uniform national electricity tariff. The top three Discos requesting the highest refunds are Fesco, Lesco, and Mepco, while Qesco is seeking a positive adjustment due to increased costs.

Nepra stressed that the decision is not final and will be confirmed after further analysis of submitted data. Still, the potential relief comes at a time when consumers are grappling with inflation and rising utility bills, offering some hope of reduced financial pressure in the months ahead.