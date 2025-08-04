Stokes proud despite England’s six-run defeat to India

England captain Ben Stokes has praised his team’s effort despite a heartbreaking six-run defeat to India in the final Test at The Oval. The match, which ended with the series tied 2-2, saw England collapse from 301-3 to 367 all out in a tense finish on Monday.

Although sidelined due to injury, Stokes remained closely involved and commended both sides for their performance. “Credit both teams. The effort shown to end up 2-2 is incredible,” he told reporters. He especially praised England’s bowlers for their fight during India’s second innings, calling it “outstanding.”

England entered the final innings with a strong chance of victory. But despite getting into good positions, a late collapse cost them the match. Stokes acknowledged that losing Chris Woakes to a shoulder injury on day one added pressure on their young bowling unit. The absence of key pacers like Stokes himself and Jofra Archer made it harder for England to maintain control.

Several batsmen fell to risky shots in the final stretch, including Harry Brook, who made a stunning 111 before a reckless stroke cost him his wicket. Jacob Bethell and Jamie Smith also threw away their wickets under pressure. Still, Stokes defended the team’s fearless approach, saying, “That never-say-die, never-back-down attitude nearly paid off.”

Looking back, Stokes said the team gave everything in pursuit of victory and showed great spirit. “To come within seven runs, it’s tough to feel anything but disappointment,” he said. But overall, he remains proud of the effort and believes England’s aggressive mindset remains central to their identity going forward.