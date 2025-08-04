U.S.-India tensions rise over Russian oil deal

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to significantly increase tariffs on India. His decision comes in response to India’s continued purchase of oil from Russia. He made the announcement through a post on his Truth Social account. Trump accused India of buying Russian oil in large quantities and reselling it for profit in the open market.

He stated bluntly that he does not care how many people are dying in the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump added that this behavior justifies a major hike in tariffs on India. However, he did not specify the exact percentage or nature of the new tariffs. The statement has drawn attention due to its harsh tone and timing amid ongoing global tensions.

According to Reuters, two Indian government sources recently confirmed that India will continue to buy Russian oil. This will happen despite Trump’s warnings. The officials remained anonymous due to the sensitivity of the issue. Their stance reflects India’s firm energy strategy and economic priorities.

Earlier, on July 30, Trump had already announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods. He also imposed penalties over India’s military and energy deals with Russia. His post on August 1 reiterated this move, stressing that the tariff would take effect immediately.

Trump also criticized India’s long-standing trade policies. He claimed India maintains extremely high tariffs while offering little market access to the U.S. He said that even though India is considered a friend, its trade practices are unfair. Trump’s comments highlight growing trade and geopolitical tensions between Washington and New Delhi.