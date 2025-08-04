Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi ahead of PTI protest

The Rawalpindi administration has imposed Section 144 across the district from August 4 to August 10. The decision comes ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s planned protest on August 5. The notification bans all political gatherings, rallies, and processions during this period. The order aims to maintain law and order in the city. Authorities warned that violators will face strict legal action.

Security around Adiala Jail has also been tightened in response to the protest call. Jail officials wrote to the City Police Officer (CPO) requesting additional deployment. They stressed the risk of unrest near the jail during the protest. Following this, the CPO ordered immediate reinforcement around the jail. Police will monitor all activity closely to prevent any incidents.

PTI supporters are expected to hold countrywide protests on August 5. The date marks two years since Imran Khan’s arrest. PTI leaders said the protest will be peaceful and disciplined. They called it the beginning of a new phase in their political struggle. They also vowed to continue resisting government pressure.

However, PTI has not yet announced a clear protest strategy. Internal disagreements among party leaders have slowed planning. Some leaders want protests in each constituency to avoid mass arrests. In Lahore, opinions differ about holding large rallies. The party’s Punjab leadership is still finalizing its action plan.

Despite the lack of clarity, PTI has urged its followers to show strength and unity. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Junaid Akbar posted a message urging peaceful protest. He said supporters must show the world their loyalty to Imran Khan. PTI believes this moment can energize their movement again. The government, meanwhile, remains on high alert.