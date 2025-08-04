Gaza war claims nearly 19,000 children in 22 months: UNICEF

The war in Gaza has caused severe suffering, especially for children. Turkish media reports that on average, one Palestinian child dies every hour. Since October 7, 2023, Israeli attacks have killed 18,592 children in Gaza. This number makes up 31% of all casualties in the region during the past 22 months. The relentless bombings and blockade have devastated families and communities, making daily life extremely dangerous.

UNICEF calls Gaza the most dangerous place on Earth for children. Many kids have been killed, injured, or left disabled and orphaned. Some newborn babies survived only a few hours before being caught in the violence. This shows how severe the situation has become. Schools, hospitals, and homes have been damaged or destroyed, increasing the risks faced by children and families.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reports that the conflict has killed 60,839 people. It has also injured 149,588 others. These numbers highlight the ongoing heavy toll on civilians caused by continuous fighting. Health facilities are overwhelmed, and many injured people struggle to get the medical care they need due to shortages and damaged infrastructure.

Families in Gaza face daily loss and trauma as the violence continues. The situation demands urgent humanitarian aid and global attention. Peace efforts are critical to protect the vulnerable population. Humanitarian organizations are calling for safe corridors to deliver food, water, and medicine to those trapped by the conflict.

The international community watches closely as Gaza’s children suffer. Immediate actions are needed to stop the violence and provide relief to those affected. The future of many innocent lives depends on it. Diplomats emphasize that a long-term solution must address both security and humanitarian needs.