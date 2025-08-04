Woakes wins hearts with fractured-hand heroics against India

India won the fifth and final Test against England by just 6 runs in a dramatic finish at The Oval, but it was England’s Chris Woakes who won the crowd’s admiration. Despite a fractured left hand, Woakes came out to bat in the final moments, showing rare courage. The crowd gave him a standing ovation as he took the field, even though England’s hopes were quickly fading.

England started the final day needing 35 runs with four wickets in hand. Jamie Overton gave them hope with two early boundaries. But Mohammed Siraj turned the game around. He dismissed Jamie Smith with a sharp delivery and sent Overton back in his next over. Soon after, Josh Tongue was out for a duck, putting India on top.

When Woakes walked in, injured but determined, the crowd erupted in cheers. At the other end, Gus Atkinson tried to hold on and take England over the line. However, Atkinson fell just 6 runs short of the target, ending the chase at 367. India celebrated the hard-fought win, leveling the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2 — a new tradition in Test cricket.

The game had been intense throughout, with both sides showing grit and skill. India’s bowlers, especially Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, kept pressure on England’s middle and lower order. Despite losing early momentum, India clawed their way back into the game and held their nerve in the final overs.

Though England lost, Woakes earned respect far beyond the scoreboard. Fans, players, and commentators praised his fighting spirit. His bandaged hand and determined walk to the crease became the defining image of the match — a moment where bravery outshone victory.