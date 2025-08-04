Sindh CM hails Lyari stars after historic win

Karachi’s Lyari footballers made Pakistan proud by winning the prestigious Norway Cup 2025 (U-15 category) in Oslo. The team, Better Future Pakistan, defeated Danish club KFUM Oslo 2-1 in the final match. The tournament is one of the biggest youth football events in the world. The final took place on Saturday, and the team remained undefeated throughout.

Winning all matches in a row, #BetterFuturePakistan team clinches #NorwayCup2025, world’s largest international youth football tournament!

A historic triumph for the country✌️Tremendous Congratulations to the players, coaches & all supporters#PakistanZindabad #Victory pic.twitter.com/C7jmQHRAwl — Pakistan Embassy Norway (@PakinNorway) August 2, 2025

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah praised the young champions and called their win a proud moment for the entire country. He said the team had brought global recognition to Pakistan and Sindh. He also promised full support from the Sindh government to promote sports in underserved communities.

The players showed exceptional teamwork, discipline, and energy throughout the competition. Their victory is being celebrated as a major step forward for youth sports development in Pakistan. Lyari, already known for its football talent, now has global recognition thanks to this historic win.

Celebrations erupted on social media after the final. Videos showed the young players waving Pakistani flags and proudly accepting their medals. The event sparked joy and inspiration across Pakistan, especially in Lyari.

The Norway Cup 2025 featured over 2,000 teams from 58 countries. Better Future Pakistan’s participation was part of a local youth engagement initiative. Volunteers and community leaders helped fund the trip, aiming to use sports as a tool for change in Lyari.