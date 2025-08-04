White house: India funds Russia’s war via oil

The White House accused India of helping fund Russia’s war in Ukraine by buying Russian oil. Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller made the claim during an interview in Washington. He said India’s actions are unacceptable to President Trump. Miller urged India to rethink its energy policy to avoid supporting the conflict. This is the strongest criticism from the Trump administration toward India so far.

Miller highlighted that India now purchases Russian oil in amounts comparable to China. He said this move undermines global efforts to pressure Russia economically. The statement surprised many because India has traditionally maintained a neutral stance. Still, the U.S. sees India’s energy deals as indirectly aiding Russia’s war. Miller’s comments signal rising tension between Washington and New Delhi on this issue.

Moreover, Miller’s remarks reflect wider concerns about how trade supports Russia amid the war. He stressed that countries buying Russian oil help fund military actions in Ukraine. The international community has imposed sanctions, but energy trade remains a loophole. India’s role complicates these efforts, making it harder to isolate Russia financially. The White House wants India to align more with global sanctions.

Meanwhile, India has not publicly responded to these accusations. It continues to balance relations between Russia and the West carefully. The government argues its energy needs and diplomatic ties justify its position. However, the U.S. views this stance as damaging global unity against Russia’s aggression. The issue may affect future diplomatic and economic ties between India and America.

The White House’s accusation adds pressure on India to change its policies. It highlights the growing complexity of the Ukraine conflict’s global impact. The world watches how major powers like India navigate these challenges. Washington hopes to persuade India to stop supporting Russia’s war financially. The coming months will reveal if India will adjust its energy strategy.