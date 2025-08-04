Horror testimonies emerge in trial of fugitive ex-PM Hasina

The trial of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took a dramatic turn on Monday as witnesses recounted harrowing violence from last year’s mass protests. The testimonies came a day before the anniversary of her removal from power on August 5, 2024.

Philosophy student Abdullah Al Imran, 25, told the court that a police bullet shattered his left leg during a protest. He claimed that while recovering in a hospital, Hasina visited his ward and ordered “no release, no treatment” for wounded protesters. Imran said his surgery was repeatedly delayed, leading to severe infection. “My leg started to rot,” he told the court while showing his still-bandaged wound.

Another woman testified that police shot her in the face at close range, leaving her blind in one eye. She is the third witness to describe severe police brutality under Hasina’s rule. Prosecutors have charged Hasina with crimes against humanity, including failure to prevent mass killings. Up to 1,400 people were reportedly killed in the July-August 2024 crackdown, according to the United Nations.

Hasina, now 77, fled Bangladesh by helicopter during last year’s protests and remains in India. She has refused to return for trial or recognize the court’s legitimacy. Her former interior minister, also a fugitive, and the ex-police chief, who has pleaded guilty, are co-accused in the case.

The court will pause proceedings on Tuesday as Bangladesh observes a public holiday to mark Hasina’s downfall. Caretaker Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Peace Prize winner, is expected to announce a series of democratic reforms aimed at rebuilding trust and stability in the country.