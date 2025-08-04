Russia warns Trump on nuclear sub deployment

Russia has responded cautiously to US President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy nuclear submarines near its borders. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged all parties to be careful with nuclear-related statements. He explained that US submarines are already on active missions and this deployment is not new. However, Russia wants to avoid any escalation or verbal clashes with the US leadership.

Peskov made it clear that Russia does not want to argue with Trump over this issue. Instead, he stressed the need to avoid increasing nuclear tensions between the two countries. He emphasized restraint and careful communication when discussing such sensitive military matters. This approach shows Russia’s interest in keeping peace despite recent provocations.

The Kremlin also announced a planned meeting between President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkov. Peskov highlighted the importance of US efforts to mediate in the Ukraine conflict. He said that contacts between the two sides have been useful and productive over time. This signals hope for continued dialogue amid ongoing tensions.

Earlier, Trump ordered two US nuclear submarines to be stationed near Russia in response to statements by Dmitry Medvedev. Medvedev is a former Russian president and current head of Russia’s Security Council. Trump called these statements “provocative” and said the submarines serve as a precaution. He warned that the US is prepared if words turn into actions.

Russia’s calm response highlights its desire to avoid conflict despite rising tensions. Both nations appear willing to communicate and manage risks carefully. This delicate balance remains crucial as geopolitical challenges continue to grow.