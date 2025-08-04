New gas connections to get 31% cheaper RLNG

The government has decided to provide cheaper imported gas, or RLNG, to new domestic and commercial gas connection applicants. Officials say Pakistan currently faces a surplus of RLNG and wants to make use of it efficiently. The move also marks the end of a ban on new gas connections that was in place since 2021.

According to details, the RLNG will be 31.25% cheaper than LPG, offering users a safer and more affordable fuel option. RLNG, which is delivered through pipelines, is considered more efficient and convenient compared to LPG cylinders. The price difference is significant—RLNG costs Rs. 3,300 per MMBTU, while LPG costs around Rs. 4,800.

However, new users will not be placed in the same gas tariff slabs as current domestic users. This policy creates a separate pricing structure for RLNG customers. A senior official clarified that this step is necessary to manage the excess supply of RLNG and expand energy access.

The Prime Minister has approved the plan in principle. Now, the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) must formally approve it. Once approved, the government will launch a public campaign encouraging people to opt for RLNG over LPG due to its safety and affordability.

This initiative aims to resolve the issue of idle imported gas while providing cheaper energy solutions for new users. It also supports safer fuel alternatives, as substandard LPG cylinders have caused accidents in the past. RLNG offers a more reliable and cost-effective solution for households and small businesses alike.