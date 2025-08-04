Bangladesh turns Ex-PM’s home into ‘dictatorship museum’

Bangladesh has turned the official residence of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina into a museum marking the fall of her rule. The site, Gonobhaban, is now a reminder of the student-led protests on August 5, 2024. These protests ended her government and forced her to flee to India by helicopter. Protesters waving flags on the rooftop became the defining image of that movement.

The museum keeps the protest graffiti exactly as it was. Walls still show slogans like “We want freedom” and “Dictator Hasina must go.” Officials say the site will serve as a lesson for future generations. The country remains politically tense, but many believe this museum represents a turning point in Bangladesh’s history.

Sheikh Hasina’s time in power faced serious criticism for human rights abuses. Reports included arrests of political rivals and killings without trial. The United Nations said around 1,400 people died between July and August 2024. These deaths occurred during her final attempts to hold onto power.

Hasina, now 77, continues to deny the charges. However, she has ignored court summons related to her actions in office. Many citizens and officials demand accountability. Despite the serious allegations, she has yet to face trial.

Looking ahead, Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus now leads the caretaker government. Elections are expected in early 2026. Authorities hope to restore democracy and stability through fair and peaceful elections.